The beloved lockdown icon's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin were granted permission for a Captain Tom Foundation Building on the grounds of their £1.2 million house.

However, in a retrospective application a year ago, blueprints for a larger building containing a spa pool were refused by the local planning authority.

Planning bosses at Central Bedfordshire Council said that an enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the pool spa had been issued (subject to appeal).

Captain Tom's family appeal against demolition order for spa pool on their property

In appeal documents, the family claims that the new building is "no more overbearing" than the originally approved plan and that the "heights are the same".

The appeal statement from Mr Ingram-Moore said: "The subject building is no more overbearing than the consented scheme.

"The view is virtually identical save for a pitch roof being added to the elevational treatment. The heights are the same. As such there cannot be an unacceptable overbearing impact."

The documents from Captain Tom's family also say that the council has "no grounds supporting the refusal of the retrospective application" and "requested" an inspector to uphold their appeal.

The council states that its reports "detail harm caused to the setting of the listed building and, in particular, the significant differences between the two schemes that arises from the lack of sufficient public benefit that has been proposed in respect of the unauthorised building".

The local authority also states that the level of required demolition is not "excessive" and that the "size and scale" of the structure has an adverse affect on neighbours.

Captain Tom's daughter admits to taking £800k from veteran's book sales

This comes after Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore admitted to keeping £800,000 from three of his books before he died.

This is despite one of the books suggesting the money would go to charity in his name.

She also revealed that she and her family had received death threats in the same interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV.

Hannah said that it "never occurred" to the family that people could be so hateful over Captain Tom's fundraising, with abuse sent to them at the time of his sponsored walk around the garden for the NHS.