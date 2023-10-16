BBC drama The Reckoning - which follows Steve Coogan as Savile - has put the Jim'll Fix It presenter back under the spotlight.

With a successful career that spanned decades, Savile was revealed to be one of the most prolific paedophiles in history after his death in 2011, believed to have abused up to 1,000 boys and girls.

He made an appearance on Channel 4's Big Brother in 2006 when contestants included the likes of George Galloway, Chantelle Houghton, Michael Barrymore and Pete Burns.

#TheReckoning is scarier than any horror film I’ve seen in a long time and the worst part is that the monster and his victims were real.

Steve Coogan’s performance of Jimmy Savile is phenomenal though, BAFTA worthy. pic.twitter.com/FxVoCEo9y1 — Robert Smith (@RobbieS310) October 11, 2023

Seconds into arriving, Savile made a litany of stomach-churning comments while greeting all of the celebrities. He told basketball legend Dennis Rodman: "I want you to know I have a violent temper but you have nothing to fear from me."

After hugging Coronation Street star Rula Lenska, he exclaimed: "I would want to marry all of you ladies for at least 24 hours."

One of the most vile interactions came when Savile took hold of Chantelle's hand as she nervously giggled. "I know that many fellas love you, but they don't love you with the sincerity and tenderness I do," said Jimmy before kissing her hand. Kissing her hand again, he creepily added: "I always tell the truth even when I'm lying."

Savile, who was renowned for acting exactly how he wanted, then told the housemates that he was there to fix something for them and started walking around the house. While Rula was cooking, Savile told her she looked "far prettier" than she does on TV "in the flesh".

He went on to speak about his experiences with The Beatles star John Lennon and claimed Pete Burns' (Dead or Alive singer) voice was almost identical. Later in the evening, Savile started up a conversation about prison by asking the housemates if anyone had "been in the slammer". He joked that being in the Big Brother house was the first time that he had been "inside".

Before departing the house, Savile said: "Don't forget ladies, I'm available most weekends for home visits.”

The controversial BBC factual drama The Reckoning details the life of the disgraced entertainer. It stars Steve Coogan as Savile who has received plaudits and criticism for his portrayal.

The drama has also courted controversy for being produced by the BBC, the broadcaster whom Savile worked for over a number of years.

However, viewers seemed to agree that Coogan's performance as Savile was very accurate.

One person said: "It feels so wrong to say but this is possibly Steve Coogan’s greatest performance. You totally forget it’s him after the 1st couple of scenes."

Another shared similar sentiments, posting: "Six minutes in; give Steve Coogan the BAFTA now. Absolutely chilled to the bone."

All episodes are available to view on BBC iPlayer.