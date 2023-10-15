On Friday evening, viewers saw Farida leave the Big Brother house but Trish wasn’t happy with the reaction from some of her fellow housemates.

Both Farida and Kerry were up for eviction after receiving the most nominations from the other housemates.

The public vote meant that Farida was evicted and left the show but some of the housemates immediately comforting Kerry instead of Farida didn’t sit right with Trish and viewers can see her reaction in the new episode of Big Brother that will air tonight (October 15).

Trish confronts Big Brother housemates following reaction to Farida’s eviction

Speaking to Noky and Zak, Trish says: “I thought it was out of order that she got out and everyone went to hug Kerry.”

Trish adds: “She’s allowed to celebrate but everyone should have gone to her [Farida].”

Noky says: “We all need to learn to have more grace in the future about that.”

Shortly after, Trish speaks to Kerry and Olivia about how she feels.

Trish says: “I did think it was a bit sad that someone is leaving but everyone rushed to you.”

Kerry says: “I was just crying. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Olivia says: “My alliance or allegiance lies with Kerry ultimately. Not because of any feelings towards Farida but I’m close to Kerry.”

Also in tonight’s episode, viewers can expect to see Chanelle take on a secret mission.

There will also be an emotional segment where housemates receive family photos.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.