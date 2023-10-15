A new series of Big Brother is well underway and if you’re yet to catch up with the housemates and all the drama, you might be wondering how to watch the new series.
In the first week of the show we’ve seen housemates bond and fall out and the first has been evicted from the Big Brother house.
As well as regular new episodes, fans of the show can also tune into Big Brother's live stream – here’s how you can watch.
How to watch Big Brother
Fans of Big Brother can keep up to date with the housemates and everything that goes on with new episodes airing every night apart from Saturdays.
These episodes are available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.
If that’s not enough, viewers can watch the 24-hour live stream via ITVX with the footage going into the early hours following the after-show, Big Brother: Late & Live.
ITV confirmed the live stream previously, sharing: "We're going LIVE with Big Brother: Late & Live straight after the show, six days a week.
"Plus, you can watch even more action from the house straight after with the Big Brother: Live Stream on @ITVX!"
Who are the Big Brother housemates?
Here are all the housemates taking part in the 2023 series of Big Brother on ITV:
Jenkin - Bridgend, Wales
Occupation: Barman
Age: 25
Farida - Wolverhampton
Occupation: Make-Up Artist
Age: 50
Tom - Somerset
Occupation: Butcher
Age: 21
Hallie - South London
Occupation: Youth Worker
Age: 18
Trish - Luton
Occupation: Mum
Age: 33
Yinrun - Harrogate
Occupation: Customer Support Agent
Age: 25
Jordan - Scunthorpe
Occupation: Lawyer
Age: 25
Zak - Manchester
Occupation: Model
Age: 28
Chanelle - Llanelli, Wales
Occupation: Dental Therapist
Age: 29
Dylan - Coventry
Occupation: DJ
Age: 39
Noky - Derby
Occupation: Banker
Age: 26
Matty - Isle of Man
Occupation: Doctor
Age: 24
Paul - Liverpool
Occupation: Security Officer
Age: 23
Henry - Cotswolds
Occupation: Food Writer
Age: 25
Olivia - Glasgow
Occupation: Dancer
Age: 23
Kerry - Essex
Occupation: NHS Manager
Age: 40
So far, the only housemate to be evicted is 50-year-old make-up artist Farida.
Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm every night except Saturdays.
