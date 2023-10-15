In the first week of the show we’ve seen housemates bond and fall out and the first has been evicted from the Big Brother house.

As well as regular new episodes, fans of the show can also tune into Big Brother's live stream – here’s how you can watch.

How to watch Big Brother

Fans of Big Brother can keep up to date with the housemates and everything that goes on with new episodes airing every night apart from Saturdays.

These episodes are available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

If that’s not enough, viewers can watch the 24-hour live stream via ITVX with the footage going into the early hours following the after-show, Big Brother: Late & Live.

ITV confirmed the live stream previously, sharing: "We're going LIVE with Big Brother: Late & Live straight after the show, six days a week.

"Plus, you can watch even more action from the house straight after with the Big Brother: Live Stream on @ITVX!"

Who are the Big Brother housemates?





Here are all the housemates taking part in the 2023 series of Big Brother on ITV:

Jenkin - Bridgend, Wales

Occupation: Barman

Age: 25

Farida - Wolverhampton

Occupation: Make-Up Artist

Age: 50

Tom - Somerset

Occupation: Butcher

Age: 21

Hallie - South London

Occupation: Youth Worker

Age: 18

Trish - Luton

Occupation: Mum

Age: 33

Yinrun - Harrogate

Occupation: Customer Support Agent

Age: 25

Jordan - Scunthorpe

Occupation: Lawyer

Age: 25

Zak - Manchester

Occupation: Model

Age: 28

Chanelle - Llanelli, Wales

Occupation: Dental Therapist

Age: 29

Dylan - Coventry

Occupation: DJ

Age: 39

Noky - Derby

Occupation: Banker

Age: 26

Matty - Isle of Man

Occupation: Doctor

Age: 24

Paul - Liverpool

Occupation: Security Officer

Age: 23

Henry - Cotswolds

Occupation: Food Writer

Age: 25

Olivia - Glasgow

Occupation: Dancer

Age: 23

Kerry - Essex

Occupation: NHS Manager

Age: 40

So far, the only housemate to be evicted is 50-year-old make-up artist Farida.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm every night except Saturdays.