Willoughby revealed on Tuesday (October 10) she was stepping down from ITV's This Morning after 14 years in the role.

The decision came after 36-year-old Gavin Plumb was arrested and charged with plotting to kidnap and murder the popular ITV presenter.

Holly Willougby reveals when she will be back on TV

Following Willoughby's This Morning exit, she has now revealed to friends that she wants to make her television comeback on Dancing on Ice 2024, according to The Mirror, which is set to start in January.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been hosts of Dancing on Ice in recent years. (Image: ITV/PA)

A source, speaking to The Mirror, said: “Holly has told pals she wants to do Dancing on Ice. In spite of her decision to walk away from This Morning, she’s still part of the ITV family and loves the show.

“The last few weeks have been really difficult for her, and her team have avoided any formal discussions about work because she has been through so much lately.

"While Holly has understandably struggled with recent events, she is trying her best –with the help of family and friends – to look forward and to be positive.”

ITV insiders, told The Mirror, that Stephen Mulhern is in advanced talks to replace Phillip Schofield, as Willoughby's Dancing on Ice co-presenter.

The full Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up has already been revealed and includes S Club 7's Hannah Sperritt, Love Island winner Amber Davies and Olympic gold medalist Greg Rutherford MBE.

Why did Holly Willoughby leave This Morning?





Willoughby withdrew from her normal presenting duties on Thursday (October 5), moments before going to air, after police alerted This Morning bosses of an alleged kidnap and murder plot.

This comes following an already turbulent 2023 for Willoughby who had to deal with her former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield also stepping down from the show and then ITV after it was revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

Wednesday, October 4 will be Willoughby's last show as host of This Morning after she revealed on Tuesday (October 10) she would be stepping down for her family in the wake of all that has happened in recent weeks.

In a statement, released on Instagram, she said: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.

"Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

"Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

She added: "It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go.

"Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly."