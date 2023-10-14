The programme sees a group of celebrities be stripped of all luxuries as they take on jungle life with no knowledge of what’s going on back at home.

The broadcaster shared a clip of a jungle, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Get ready to go down under… The Jungle Retreat awaits”

The show’s presenters Ant and Dec also shared the clip, commenting with just three eye emojis, hinting that this had something to do with the new series of I’m A Celeb.

In the clip, viewers can see a bridge which looks similar to the one participating celebrities walk across as they exit the show.

The teaser video, which has been shown as an advert on TVs in the UK this evening (October 14), features a sound effect from the show, further hinting that the new series isn't too far away.

Fans of I’m A Celeb get ‘excited’ as trailer of new series is released

Fans took to X to tweet about their excitement.

Replying to Ant and Dec’s tweet, one said: “I knew it I’m so excited”

Another said: “I CANNOT WAIT FOR THIS”

While a third said: “ITS BACK GET IN”

The start date of the new series hasn’t been confirmed but in previous years, the series has started around November time.