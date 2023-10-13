Housemates entered the house on Sunday, October 8 and after less than a week, one has been kicked out of the house and therefore the show.

Viewers of the show found out in the Big Brothers aftershow that housemates voted for Kerry and Farida to face the first public eviction.

But who did the public save and who was evicted from the Big Brother house?

Who was evicted from the Big Brother house?





Farida was named the first housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

After an episode filled with drama and tense housemates, Farida was revealed to be leaving during the live show.

During their time on Big Brother Farida created some iconic moments from their loud and honest opinions.

Evicted housemate Farida from Wolverhampton is a make-up artist and applied for the show as she feels Asian culture is underrepresented.

When housemates were asked to vote in the diary room, one said that Farida was "annoying at times and didn't make the best effort to get to know everyone".

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX.