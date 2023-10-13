Users have been left unable to navigate the site, post tweets (on a mobile phone app) or even log in to the platform. Others have shared problems with time and dates, showing every 'Tweet' being sent from 1st January 1970.

According to Down Detector, issues started just before 3 pm with people complaining that they couldn't get the app or website to load.

A huge spike on Down Detector formed 2:45 pm, showing 2,499 reports of issues with the site.

I think my Twitter X is down cos' what this on my TL....1970 update? pic.twitter.com/drVTUSsWTk — Stefan (@talkthematter) October 13, 2023

Users have been taking to Instagram to complain about the site crashing.

What is DownDector?





DownDector is an online website that allows users of popular services including X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media and more to report if they are having trouble with the services.

The site only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

Is twitter down for others? When I click on someone’s account I can’t see their tweets & my replies won’t send. Suspicious timing. — Margarita 🇵🇸 (@lassinatower) October 13, 2023

Why is Twitter called X now?





When billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter he wanted to it into an “everything app” and has undertaken a rebranding initiative, renaming it “X.”

Mr Musk purchased Twitter for $44bn in 2022 and renamed its parent company X Corp.

Mr Musk wants to transform Twitter into “the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities”, according to the company’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino.

Essentially, he wants to become an app that can do far more than it ever has previously.