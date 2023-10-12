Sitting in a café, she was surprised to see the former England football captain holding a gold envelope.

Inside the envelope was a message that said she had won a Pride of Britain award.

Tskenya has started her own business after joining a course run by The Prince’s Trust.

Watch the full show tonight on ITV at 8pm.

She told viewers about her story, detailing the day she had finished work and was crying on the bus home.

Tskenya had struggled with suicidal thoughts and when someone came to sit next to her on the bus that day, they suggested that she look into The Prince’s Trust and so she did.

She now owns her own business and won a Pride of Britain award which boxer Anthony Joshua presented her with as well as a bouquet of flowers.

ITV viewers call for Tskenya to be given her own show

Tskenya’s bubbly personality shone through in the segment of the show where she shared her story and viewers have called for her to have her own show.

One said: “Give Tsenkya her own show! Fabulous inspirational lady! #PrideOfBritain”

With a red heart emoji, another said: “@PrideOfBritain Tskenya needs a job on the tele! Amazing”.