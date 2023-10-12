Rebooted by ITV, the new series comes after a five-year break from the reality TV show.

Previous versions of Big Brother on Channel 5 and Channel 4 had a 24-hour live stream.

The live stream allowed viewers at home to never miss the amount of what housemates were up to in the Big Brother house.

Luckily for viewers, ITV has brought back the Big Brother livestream for the new series.

How to watch the Big Brother livestream

Viewers of ITV's Big Brother can watch the live stream of housemates via ITVX, the broadcasters streaming service.

The footage on the live stream will go into the early hours following the after-show, Big Brother: Late & Live.

Unlike Big Brother, which airs six days a week, the live stream is expected to be on seven days a week.

ITV confirmed the live stream previously, sharing: "We're going LIVE with Big Brother: Late & Live straight after the show, six days a week.

"Plus, you can watch even more action from the house straight after with the Big Brother: Live Stream on @ITVX!"