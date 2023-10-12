He was given this award following his work in campaigning for justice for the people who were affected by the Post Office scandal.

But what is the Post Office scandal and what did Alan Bates do?

What is the Post Office scandal?





More than 700 branch managers were given criminal convictions when faulty accounting software made it look like money was missing from their sites.

In September, 86 of those convictions had been overturned.

Now, Post Office workers who had wrongful convictions for theft and false accounting given to them based on evidence from the now discredited Horizon IT system are to be offered £600,000 each in compensation.

The compensation is for postmasters whose convictions relied on the now discredited Horizon IT system, in return for them settling their claims, BBC News reports.

They added: "Postmasters who have already received initial compensation payments, or have reached a settlement with the Post Office of less than £600,000, will be paid the difference."

The Pride of Britain awards showed the impact that Alan Bates had had on people who were affected by the scandal and his work continues.

He said he is now working on informing the Government about the impact the scandal had on the mental health of those involved.