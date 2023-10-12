ITV viewers were left in tears following the start of this year’s Pride of Britain awards which aired tonight (October 12).
After listening to just one story from a young girl named Freya Harris, viewers were already in tears.
Freya was diagnosed with cancer and was awarded the Child of Courage accolade.
While receiving treatment, she was able to train her dog Echo to compete in Crufts and the duo came second, earning them a rosette.
Viewers react to Freya winning award
Jordan North and Fleur East presented Freya with her award and Echo even picked up a medal too.
Viewers of the TV programme took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their emotions after watching the clip.
With a sad face emoji, one said: “Already crying… #PrideOfBritain”
With a GIF showing a TV show character crying, another said: “10 mins in and already a mess #prideofbritain”
The awards ceremony was presented by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo.
