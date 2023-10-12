The show starts with 16 contestants but only one will be able to be crowned the winner and claim a £100,000 prize.

When the time comes for a choice to be made on who will be evicted from Big Brother here's how you can vote on it.

How to vote on evictions in Big Brother 2023

Viewers will be able to cast their vote on evictions via the Big Brother app which can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices.

On the ITV website, it says: "Users will have to click on the button ‘Vote Now’ in the app, and will be redirected to www.itv.com/vote (the “website”).

"Users should follow the instructions to cast their vote for each voting window. Users will be required to register on the website before being able to vote."

People who use the app to vote will be limited to five votes per registered mobile number per voting window.

Each voting window will close at a time indicated in the relevant episode.

ITV adds: "Any votes unused by the end of each voting window will be lost and cannot be claimed for use in the next voting window."

What days is Big Brother on during the week?





The remainder of the 2023 Big Brother series will be available nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX with the exception of Saturday nights.

Additionally, the companion show Big Brother: Late & Live will be available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX from 10pm, straight after the main show.

Sneak Peek 👁️ It's time for Big Brother: The Launch and the Housemates have arrived... #BBUK pic.twitter.com/1C501Wo8fI — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

As the previous series of Big Brother has shown, the aftershow lets viewers get a more detailed discussion on what has been happening inside the house and between housemates.

The show will last just over an hour until 11.05pm and it will air six days a week with AJ Odudu and Will Best hosting.

Plus, viewers can also watch the Big Brother: Live Stream on ITVX.

Big Brother airs nightly at 9pm except Saturdays on ITV2 and ITVX