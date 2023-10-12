Housemates Kerry and Farida will both face the public vote with one leaving the Big Brother house in Friday's first live eviction show.

The pair's potential eviction was revealed during the live aftershow, Big Brother: Late & Live on ITV2.

Host Will Best confirmed Kerry's and Farida's votes after they received the most nominations from their fellow housemates this week.

At the start of the week, Big Brother housemate Olivia won immunity after passing her secret mission meaning fellow housemates were prohibited from nominating her for eviction.

Sneak Peek 👁️ Who knew the Shopping List would cause THIS much chaos? #BBUK pic.twitter.com/TgtBYyQNke — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 12, 2023

How to vote for the Big Brother eviction

Viewers of the ITV show now get their say on who will leave the Big Brother house as public voting opens.

You can vote on who you would like to evict between Kerry and Farida by downloading the Big Brother app.

Big Brother viewers will find out who is evicted from the house live on ITV2 on Friday at 9pm.

Viewers will also be able to watch hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best grill either Kerry or Farida in the aftershow Big Brother: Late & Live at 10pm.