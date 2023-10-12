Among the winners this year is Jack Rigby, the son of Lee Rigby, a soldier who was murdered 10 years ago.

Jack Rigby was two years old when his father Lee, 25, died as a result of multiple cut and stab wounds after being attacked by extremists Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale in Woolwich, south-east London on 22 May 2013.

To mark the anniversary of his father’s death, Jack has been fundraising and in May, he raised £40,000 to help other bereaved forces children and “in honour” of his father.

Jack Rigby receives Pride of Britain award following fundraising efforts

In tonight’s awards show, viewers will see Jack Rigby accept the Young Fundraiser of the Year award.

In a short clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by the official Pride of Britain account, the youngster was seen on stage with rapper Aitch who told him of the country’s pride following his fundraising work.

Aitch told Jack: “Not just your family, everyone in this room and everyone in the UK is super proud of you.”

How to watch Pride of Britain Awards 2023

The Pride of Britain Awards will be available to watch from 8pm on ITV tonight (October 12).

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo will present the awards show.