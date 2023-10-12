Alison Hammond, who currently presents the show alongside Dermot O'Leary, has been tipped to replace Holly following the news that she would be leaving the programme after 14 years.

The new Great British Bake Off presenter, 48, won out against current This Morning host and fellow Big Brother alumna Josie Gibson, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and My Mum, Your Dad host Davina McCall in our poll.

Hammond, who joined This Morning in 2003, is not only the bookie's favourite but also scored 44% of the vote.

'She will forever be one of us.'



It's the end of an era but we want to thank Holly for the last 14 years on This Morning. #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/WPnCrY1U0i — This Morning (@thismorning) October 11, 2023

Josie Gibson followed in second place on 27% with former Big Brother host Davina McCall coming in third with 21%.

Meanwhile, Amanda and former Britain's Next Top Model presenter followed on 5% and 3% respectively.

The news follows Holly Willoughby's statement to fans on social media on Tuesday, October 10.

The Dancing On Ice presenter took to social media to confirm the news on Tuesday evening ( October 10), writing: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

Willoughby, 42 has starred on the daytime chat show for 14 years, many of which she presented alongside ex-host Phillip Schofield.

ITV releases statement as Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

In an ITV statement, Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment, said: “We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make.

“Holly is one of the best-loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK.

“She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.

“Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country’s most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously.

“She remains a much-loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”

The announcement comes after Holly was pulled from her regular presenting duties on This Morning following a suspected plot to kidnap her.

The man, Gavin Plumb, was charged with soliciting a man named David Nelson to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap between October 2 and 5 in Harlow, Essex.

The charges suggest that the defendant is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to carry out the alleged offences.

Around-the-clock security and support for Willoughby was provided by ITV and the Police, according to PA News Agency.

2023 has already been a turbulent year for Holly who has had to deal with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield stepping down from the show due to an alleged off-air rift between the pair and then ITV following the revelation that he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

May fans have been speculating in recent weeks on who would have joined Holly Willoughby on the sofa with Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shepherd among the names reportedly being considered.