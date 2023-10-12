She claimed that her father, born in Keighley, wanted her to keep the profits from the books when talking with Piers Morgan.

This comes after the family were accused of using the charity set up in Sir Tom's name to seek to build a spa and pool complex in their garden.

Captain Tom's daughter admits to pocketing money from book sales after father's death

"We should have done it in a different way."



Piers Morgan speaks to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore's family on Thursday's Uncensored. @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/UKE1ayz2T8 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 11, 2023

She said: "These were my father’s books, and it was honestly such a joy for him to write them, but they were his books.

"He had an agent and they worked on that deal, and his wishes were that that money would sit in Club Nook, and in the end ..."

Piers then interrupted and asked: "For you to keep?" to which she replied: "Yes".

Last month, it was revealed that Captain Tom's daughter was receiving a salary of £70,000 (as well as expenses) from her role as interim chief executive officer of the charity after the latest accounts were released.

The accounts reveal that for the first nine months from August 2021 to April 2022, Hannah Ingram-Moore had received a gross salary of £63,750.

She also received £7602 in expenses for travel and other costs between June 2021 and November 2022.

Clarification statement from Hannah Ingram-Moore. pic.twitter.com/5Ez7otWHD7 — Hannah Ingram-Moore (@Hannah_I_Moore) September 7, 2023

It was also found that £24,000 was paid in expense payments for office rentals, and telephone bills to Maytrix Group Limited, a company owned by her and her husband.

This comes amid concerns over the charity's independence from the family last June when the Charity Commission launched an inquiry.

Captain Tom quickly became a household name in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when he began his fundraising walks for NHS Charities Together.

The Piers Morgan interview with Hannah Ingram-Moore took place on TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.