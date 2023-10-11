The show follows teams of two as they race across an area of the world to become the fastest to reach a destination using any means of transportation other than air travel.

These pairs have to follow strict rules and budget requirements to make it more of a challenge.

The show's popularity has seen it air a celebrity spin-off with Alex Beresford, Melanie Blatt, Harry Judd and Billy Monger competing whilst aided by a relative.

A usual feature of the show is the voice of a Scottish individual narrating the show, but who is he?

Who is the Celebrity Race Across the World narrator?





The actor John Hannah has provided the narration for all the series of Race Across the World including its celebrity spin-off.

Hannah is best known for his roles in films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Sliding Doors and The Mummy trilogy.

The 61-year-old was born in East Kilbride in South Lanarkshire and was the youngest of three children.

John Hannah has narrated all the series of Race Across the World (Image: PA)

In East Kilbride, he participated in the East Kilbride Rep Theatre Club.

At the suggestion of a colleague, after completing his apprenticeship he then attended the prestigious Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

After graduation, Hannah had parts in theatre productions, films and television, which included leading roles, before getting his break in the Richard Curtis-penned Four Weddings and a Funeral.