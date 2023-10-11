The quiet yet lovely Yinrun has caught many viewers' eyes and seems to be an early favourite for a potential winner.

25-year-old Yinrun has already become the face of many internet memes and her popularity keeps growing.

The latest episode saw her step up as a 'Big Wig' for the first shopping challenge.

Big Brother viewers are 'in love' with Yinrun

Picked by Big Brother to become a 'Big Wig', Yinrun seems to be enjoying the role as she wears a very tall large wig with attached sunglasses.

Sneak Peek 👁️ The first Shopping Task begins pic.twitter.com/06tvfbxIs7 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 11, 2023

Taking to X, formally Twitter, one fan of Big Brother said: "So we can all agree we'd love to have Yinrun as a boss?"

Whislt others said that the popular housemate seems to be enjoying the role as others said: "Why do I feel like Yinrun is about to enter her villain era?! I'm here for it."

Another Big Brother fan said: "Yinrun is my favourite, tbh (to be honest) I really like this trio."

Alongside Yinrun, Trish and Henry are also in the roles of Big Wigs whilst other contestants work below them.

Watch Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX from 9pm.