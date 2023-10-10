The first episode of the 2023 series on ITV launched on Sunday, October 8 introducing viewers to the new housemates.

Big Brother has been a ratings success for ITV so far, earning 2.6 million viewers across ITV1 and ITV2 on all devices for its launch episodes.

Many people have been excited to see it return, and will be enjoying the nightly episodes, but will it be on every day of the week?

Sneak Peek 👁️ It's time for Big Brother: The Launch and the Housemates have arrived... #BBUK pic.twitter.com/1C501Wo8fI — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

What days during the week is Big Brother on?





The remainder of the 2023 Big Brother series will be available nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX with the exception of Saturday nights.

Additionally, the companion show Big Brother: Late & Live will be available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX from 10pm, straight after the main show.

Let's treat our Housemates with kindness 💙 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Iwd2dJcFcj — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

As the previous series of Big Brother has shown, the aftershow lets viewers get a more detailed discussion on what has been happening inside the house and between housemates.

The show will last just over an hour until 11.05pm and it will air six days a week with AJ Odudu and Will Best hosting.

Plus, viewers can also watch the Big Brother: Live Stream on ITVX.

