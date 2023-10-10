Willoughby, 42 has starred on the daytime chat show for 14 years, many of which she presented alongside ex-host Phillip Schofield.

The Dancing On Ice presenter took to social media to confirm the news on Tuesday evening ( October 10), writing: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

ITV releases statement as Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

In an ITV statement, Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment, said: “We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make.

“Holly is one of the best-loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK.

“She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.

“Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country’s most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously.

“She remains a much-loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”

The announcement comes after Holly was pulled from her regular presenting duties on This Morning following a suspected plot to kidnap her.

The man, Gavin Plumb was charged with soliciting a man named David Nelson to commit murder, and incitement to commit kidnap between October 2 and 5 in Harlow, Essex.

The charges suggest that the defendant is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to carry out the alleged offences.

Around-the-clock security and support for Willoughby was provided by ITV and the Police, according to PA News Agency.

2023 has already been a turbulent year for Holly who has had to deal with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield stepping down from the show due to an alleged off-air rift between the pair and then ITV following the revelation that he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

May fans have been speculating in recent weeks on who would have joined Holly Willoughby on the sofa with Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shepherd among the names reportedly being considered.

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning?





The bookies have already lined up their favourites and some of the biggest names on telly have been namechecked.

Odds from BonusCodeBets feature current rotating This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson on Even odds and 2/1 odds respectively.

Other favourites include Lisa Snowden on 16/1, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden on 25/1 and former Big Brother host Davina McCall on 33/1.

A BonusCodeBets spokesperson said: “Holly Willoughby first began presenting This Morning in 2009 and will now permanently step away from hosting duties on the daytime show, leaving a seat on the blue sofa vacant for a new name.

"Alison Hammond is the current evens favourite according to the bookies, with Josie Gibson next in the betting at 2/1.

“Outsiders for the role include 33/1 shots Davina McCall and Mel Giedroyc, while a return for Ruth Langsford is also 33/1 and Judy Finnigan is 50/1 to make a comeback.”

But who would you like to see on the This Morning sofa, vote in our poll and if your pick isn't there, let us know in the comments.