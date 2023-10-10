Willoughby confirmed the news on her social media sharing that after "14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning."

In her statement, Willoughby thanked viewers and staff on the show, saying: "To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

She also thanked viewers, sharing: "Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."

Who is favourite to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning?





Odds from BonusCodeBets have shown that other presenters already a part of This Morning are among the favourites to take over Willoughby's role.

The odds are as follows:

Alison Hammond - Evens

Josie Gibson - 2/1

Rochelle Humes - 10/1

Lisa Snowden - 16/1

Amanda Holden 25/1

Davina McCall 33/1

Mel Giedroyc 33/1

Ruth Langsford - 33/1

Sue Perkins - 50/1

Judy Finnigan - 50/1

A BonusCodeBets spokesperson said: “Holly Willoughby first began presenting This Morning in 2009 and will now permanently step away from hosting duties on the daytime show, leaving a seat on the blue sofa vacant for a new name.

"Alison Hammond is the current evens favourite according to the bookies, with Josie Gibson next in the betting at 2/1.

Alison Hammond is among the favourites to replace Holly Willoughby (Image: PA)

“Outsiders for the role include 33/1 shots Davina McCall and Mel Giedroyc, while a return for Ruth Langsford is also 33/1 and Judy Finnigan is 50/1 to make a comeback.”

Holly Willoughby quits ITV This Morning

Willoughby's exit comes after a man allegedly plotted to kidnap and murder This Morning presenter.

The man, Gavin Plumb was charged with soliciting a man named David Nelson to commit murder, and incitement to commit kidnap between October 2 and 5 in Harlow, Essex.

The charges suggest that the defendant is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to carry out the alleged offences.

Around-the-clock security and support for Willoughby was provided by ITV and the Police, according to PA News Agency.