The star has been on the chatshow for 14 years, but taking to social media, Willoughby shared "It's been an honour to just be part of it's story and I know this story has many chapters left to go.

"Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and me and my family.

"I will miss you all so much."

As Willoughby confirmed it was best for her and her family, many This Morning viewers are wondering who the presenter's husband is.

Who is Daniel Baldwin, Holly Willoughby's husband?





According to The Sun, Daniel Baldwin is a producer for ITV and has worked on shows including Virtually Famous and Celebrity Juice which Willoughby starred on.

Baldwin first started working in TV as a researcher on BBC's Live & Kicking before moving to MTV.

The couple married back in 2007 in West Sussex, three years after they first got together in 2004 after meeting during production on 'Ministry of Mayhem'.

In 2014, Baldwin created his own production company called Hungry Bear.

The couple share three children together, Harry, Belle and Chester.