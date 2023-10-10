She is best known for presenting the ITV daytime chat show This Morning, which she announced today (Tuesday, October 10) that she will be quitting.

Taking to social media to confirm the news, the ITV presenter said: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much."

She added that she was making the decision for the benefit of her family.

Holly Willoughby has said she made the decision to leave This Morning for her family (Image: Lucy North/PA Wire)

The news also comes after Willoughby had been absent from the daytime programme since last week when a man was charged with soliciting to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap her.

What is Holly Willoughby's net worth?





According to Heart Holly Willoughby's net worth stands at around £10 million due to "all her TV gigs and her interior design venture with Dragon's Den dragon, Peter Jones".

Meanwhile, Finty estimates her net worth to be $14.4 million, which equates to £11.7 million.

Willoughby's exit comes after a man allegedly plotted to kidnap and murder This Morning presenter.

The man, Gavin Plumb was charged with soliciting a man named David Nelson to commit murder, and incitement to commit kidnap between October 2 and 5 in Harlow, Essex.

The charges suggest that the defendant is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to carry out the alleged offences.

Around-the-clock security and support for Willoughby was provided by ITV and the Police, according to PA News Agency.