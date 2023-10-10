Willoughby's exit came after she faced allegedly threats of kidnapping as she decided that she must "make this decision for me and me and my family".

The former This Morning presenter confirmed the news on her social media sharing that after "14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning."

In her statement, Willoughby thanked viewers and staff on the show, saying: "To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

This Morning co-stars share support as Holly Willoughby quits

Friends and This Morning co-stars were quick to show their support as presenter Alison Hammond wrote: "This is a very sad day! Love You".

Carol Vorderman said: "Wishing you and your family peace and strength in what must be a very difficult time after the news of last week Holly x from my time on TM, I know that the team will miss you very much. Take care."

Whilst cook Juliet Sear who regularly appears on This Morning wrote: "So sad to see you go Holly wishing you loads of positive things for your new chapter xxx it’s been wonderful working with you for the last 8 years and making your birthday cakes to for the last 14 😘 lots of love to you and you family xxx"

Fellow guest chef to the daytime chatshow Donal Skehan also shared his support for Willoughby writing: "Always the most lovely host each and every time I was on with you- thank you for being so sweet over the years and onwards and upwards! Sending lots of love D."

While many This Morning co-stars have shared their support, some have not publicly as former presenter Phillip Schofield has remained quiet.

However, many fans have been praising and supporting Willoughby as one wrote: "sending so much love to you, and your family."

As another added: "Sorry to read this Holly but wish you all the best with the future and I hope you find happiness again with something else as you are a lovely person and I enjoyed watching and supporting you over the years. Take care."