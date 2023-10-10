Presenter of ITV's This Morning Holly Willoughby has confirmed that she will be quitting the show.
Willoughby starred on the daytime chat show for 14 years, many of which she presented alongside ex-host Phillip Schofield.
Taking to social media to confirm the news, the ITV presenter said: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.
"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.
"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."
The former This Morning host also thanked viewers, sharing: "Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."
Adding: "Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'.
"It's been an honour to just be part of it's story and I know this story has many chapters left to go.
"Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and me and my family.
"I will miss you all so much."
Holly Willoughby quits ITV This Morning
Willoughby's exit comes after a man allegedly plotted to kidnap and murder This Morning presenter.
The man, Gavin Plumb was charged with soliciting a man named David Nelson to commit murder, and incitement to commit kidnap between October 2 and 5 in Harlow, Essex.
The charges suggest that the defendant is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to carry out the alleged offences.
Around-the-clock security and support for Willoughby was provided by ITV and the Police, according to PA News Agency.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here