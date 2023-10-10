The vitamin helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body which are needed to keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy.

During the spring and summer months, people should be able to get enough Vitamin D from sunlight, but when the autumn and winter come along there is usually less sunlight to benefit from this.

A lack of Vitamin D can lead to bone deformities such as rickets in children, and bone pain caused by a condition called osteomalacia in adults.

The Government recommends taking a daily vitamin D supplement during the autumn and winter (Image: Getty Images)

The NHS website states: "Government advice is that everyone should consider taking a daily vitamin D supplement during the autumn and winter.

"People at high risk of not getting enough vitamin D, all children aged 1 to 4, and all babies (unless they're having more than 500ml of infant formula a day) should take a daily supplement throughout the year."

If you are worried you are suffering from a Vitamin D deficiency here are the symptoms you need to be aware of.

The nine symptoms that people need to look out for that could indicate Vitamin D deficiency include:

Fatigue

Not sleeping well

Bone pain or achiness

Depression or feelings of sadness

Hair loss

Muscle weakness

Loss of appetite

Getting sick more easily

Pale skin

Vitamin D has many crucial jobs in your body, but many people don’t get enough of the important nutrient. Top food sources include: https://t.co/A675LmjA6O pic.twitter.com/bI5XKfPLb6 — WebMD (@WebMD) October 10, 2023

How to recover from Vitamin D deficiency?





The NHS recommends taking daily Vitamin D supplements during the autumn and winter months to try and make for the lack of sunlight in this time period.

Additionally, Vitamin D can be found in a small number of foods, including oily fish – such as salmon, sardines, herring and mackerel.

You can also get it from red meat, liver, egg yolks, and fortified foods, such as some fat spreads and breakfast cereals.