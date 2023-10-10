It also raises awareness about mental health disorders that only sufferers would typically be aware of. One such disorder is anxiety and panic attacks.

In the UK, over 8 million people are experiencing an anxiety disorder at any one time. According to healthcare specialists Bupa, up to 1 in 3 people have a panic attack at some point in their life.

The symptoms of a panic attack are not dangerous but can be very frightening. They can make you feel as though you're having a heart attack, or that you're going to collapse or even die.

Most panic attacks last somewhere from 5 minutes to half an hour or in some cases even longer.

I am an advocate for talking about mental health. Having lived with anxiety and suffered with panic attacks over a 23yr period I like to share my struggles and triumphs in the hope it makes others experiencing the same feel less alone. Talking is good. #WorldMentalHealthDay —  ⓟⓞⓟⓢ (@Pops__o) October 10, 2023

What does a Panic Attack feel like?





There is a rapid build-up of physical panic attack symptoms, such as:

Palpitations: a pounding heartbeat which can be felt

Sweating

Nausea

Feeling unable to breathe or experiencing a choking sensation

Feeling faint or dizzy

Numbness or pins and needles

Chest pains or tightness of the chest

Having shaky limbs

An urgency to go to the toilet

During a panic attack:

Focus on your breathing. It can help to concentrate on breathing slowly in and out while counting to five.

Stamp on the spot. Some people find this helps control their breathing.

Focus on your senses. For example, taste mint-flavoured sweets or gum, or touch or cuddle something soft.

Try grounding techniques. Grounding techniques can help you feel more in control. They're especially useful if you experience dissociation during panic attacks. See our page on self-care for dissociation for more information on grounding techniques.

My anxiety has been so bad that I’ve not left the house in 2 weeks & was having panic attacks at the prospect. But today, with massive support from my fiancé, I was able to go to the supermarket. A little step but a step in the right direction.



A small win is still a win♥️ — Chloe📚 (@yourschloex) October 3, 2023

Learn to use positive coping statements

When you are feeling anxious and panicky it can be helpful to have 'coping statements' which can be used to remind you that panic is not dangerous and isn't harmful.

Such statements could be:

Panic is simply high levels of anxiety

By remembering these symptoms are nothing more than anxiety, I can prevent further symptoms from occurring

My anxiety and panic will pass naturally given time. It doesn't last forever

I can continue without needing to escape or avoid

I have never fainted, choked, or had a heart attack

After a panic attack:

Think about self-care. It's important to pay attention to what your body needs after you've had a panic attack. For example, you might need to rest somewhere quietly or eat or drink something.

Tell someone you trust. If you feel able to, it could help to let someone know you've had a panic attack. It could be particularly helpful to mention how they might notice if you're having another one, and how you'd like them to help you.

Professor Paul Salkovskis, Professor of Clinical Psychology and Applied Science at the University of Bath, says it's important not to let your fear of panic attacks control you.

"Panic attacks always pass and the symptoms are not a sign of anything harmful happening," he says. "Tell yourself that the symptoms you're experiencing are caused by anxiety."

He says don't look for distractions. "Ride out the attack. Try to keep doing things. If possible, it's important to try to remain in the situation until the anxiety has subsided."

"Confront your fear. If you don't run away from it, you're giving yourself a chance to discover that nothing's going to happen."