The new series of Big Brother launched on Sunday, seeing 16 housemates from across the country enter the house for the first time in five years.

One of these new contestants was 50-year-old make-up artist Farida from Wolverhampton.

However, fans have been left shocked after discovering her recent TV appearance alongside Rylan Clark on the gameshow Blankety Blank with Bradley Walsh.

So THAT’S why Farida seemed familiar… She was on #BlanketyBlank the other week, with former #bbuk hosts Rylan and Emma!! pic.twitter.com/NmtN5UQetE — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) October 9, 2023

In the viral clip, which has 100,000 views, housemate Farida can be seen taking part in Blankety Blank before being asked by Bradley Walsh: "Farida, when I’m on telly, I aspire to be more like Rylan Clark. The trouble is, he’s got way more [blank] than me."

Revealing her answer on a whiteboard, Big Brother's Farida exclaimed: "Jazz".

Rylan Clark, who was sitting on the other side of the studio quickly chimed in: "Can I just check, that does say jazz, doesn’t it?"

Farida appeared to enjoy her time on the show as she giggled alongside the other celebrity contestants like Emma Willis.

Fans of the show were stunned with one user claiming they were "rattled" by the revelation.

They said: "rattled by Farida from Big Brother because she was on Blankety Blank literally 2 weeks ago."

Another said: "omg i thought i recognised her," while one user added: "As soon as Farida appeared I knew I’d seen here before!!"

One person even claimed to have seen her on Come Dine With Me.