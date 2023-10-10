Danny Miller has made a surprise comeback on Emmerdale and has now revealed he had to go to great lengths to keep his return a secret.
Miller's character Aaron Dingle returned to the Dales on Monday, October 10 as he was revealed as the mystery character who was being held captive at Wylie's Farm.
Miller has played the role of Aaron Dingle since 2008 but quit the show back in October 2021.
😱😱😱😱😱— Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) October 9, 2023
So the secret is FINALLY out
Sorry to all my friends and family for lying about where I’ve been the last 8 weeks but once again…
AARON IS BACK! @emmerdale
But this time everything is different, including me and him..
Buckle up..
😱 pic.twitter.com/7tPSIL6QWy
Danny Miller reveals how he kept his Emmerdale return a secret
Miller, 32, said he received a call just after he and his wife Steph found out they were expecting their second child, daughter Edith, who was born in August to say he would be returning to 'Emmerdale'.
To keep his return a secret, Miller - who also appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2020 - was given two code names on Emmerdale scripts to ensure his surprise comeback was kept under wraps.
Miller and Emmerdale producers did such a good job, they were able to fool co-star Dominic Brunt into thinking a new character was going to be introduced to the ITV soap.
We had a chat with Danny Miller about Aaron's return to the village. 🎬 #Emmerdale @ITV @ITVX @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/eoZ3mDoZoZ— Emmerdale (@emmerdale) October 9, 2023
Miller, speaking to the Daily Mirror, said: "I am excited to finally be able to talk about my return to Emmerdale playing Aaron.
"It’s so good to be back permanently. Everyone wanted to keep it a secret and I loved this idea, so I was given two code names on the scripts - Albert Jones which I am guessing they got from my wife’s maiden name and son, and then Wylie Smith is the other alias as he starts at Wylie Farm.
"And you would be surprised how many people didn’t clock on to who it was at first!
Back in the Village ❤️#Emmerdale @DannyBMiller pic.twitter.com/Qg7x84oaiR— Emmerdale (@emmerdale) October 9, 2023
"Dominic, who plays Paddy, said to me, ‘I didn’t understand who this Wylie was. I thought Chas had another son who they brought back!'
"'It's soap isn’t it? It is believable a long-lost son comes back into it!'"
Emmerdale airs on ITV on weeknights at 7.30pm or you can catch up on previous episodes on ITVX.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here