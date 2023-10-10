Miller's character Aaron Dingle returned to the Dales on Monday, October 10 as he was revealed as the mystery character who was being held captive at Wylie's Farm.

Miller has played the role of Aaron Dingle since 2008 but quit the show back in October 2021.

😱😱😱😱😱



So the secret is FINALLY out



Sorry to all my friends and family for lying about where I’ve been the last 8 weeks but once again…



AARON IS BACK! @emmerdale



But this time everything is different, including me and him..



Buckle up..



😱 pic.twitter.com/7tPSIL6QWy — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) October 9, 2023

Danny Miller reveals how he kept his Emmerdale return a secret

Miller, 32, said he received a call just after he and his wife Steph found out they were expecting their second child, daughter Edith, who was born in August to say he would be returning to 'Emmerdale'.

To keep his return a secret, Miller - who also appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2020 - was given two code names on Emmerdale scripts to ensure his surprise comeback was kept under wraps.

Miller and Emmerdale producers did such a good job, they were able to fool co-star Dominic Brunt into thinking a new character was going to be introduced to the ITV soap.

Miller, speaking to the Daily Mirror, said: "I am excited to finally be able to talk about my return to Emmerdale playing Aaron.



"It’s so good to be back permanently. Everyone wanted to keep it a secret and I loved this idea, so I was given two code names on the scripts - Albert Jones which I am guessing they got from my wife’s maiden name and son, and then Wylie Smith is the other alias as he starts at Wylie Farm.



"And you would be surprised how many people didn’t clock on to who it was at first!

"Dominic, who plays Paddy, said to me, ‘I didn’t understand who this Wylie was. I thought Chas had another son who they brought back!'



"'It's soap isn’t it? It is believable a long-lost son comes back into it!'"

Emmerdale airs on ITV on weeknights at 7.30pm or you can catch up on previous episodes on ITVX.