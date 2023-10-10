Asda has begun re-opening former Co-op petrol stations across the UK under the Asda Express brand.

Asda acquired 132 sites from the Co-op last year in a £438 million deal as part of a long-term strategy to become the UK’s second-largest supermarket. 

The supermarket giant is set to convert 116 convenience stores and attached petrol station forecourts acquired as part of the Co-op deal into Asda Express sites.

The first 11 former Co-op sites have been rebranded and opened as Asda Express. 

Asda’s co-owner, Mohsin Issa, said: “The launch of our conversion programme is an incredibly exciting moment for our business and accelerates our presence in the fast-growing convenience market.

"We look forward to bringing Asda’s great value in fuel and groceries to many more communities across the UK and to welcoming over 2,000 former Co-op colleagues to the Asda family in the coming months."

The 11 former Co-op sites that have been re-opened as Asda Express are:

  • Milnsbridge - Manchester Road 
  • Ellistown - Midland Road 
  • Locking - Locking Moor Road
  • Hillingdon - Uxbridge Road 
  • Nether Poppleton - Great North Way
  • Birkhill – Dundee 
  • Mytholmroyd - Burnley Road
  • Plymouth - Wembury Road 
  • Bramley - Horsham Road 
  • Chorley - Moor Road 
  • Gosforth- Rotary Way 

The supermarket giant hopes to rebrand and open the remaining 105 sites by early next year. 

Asda added: "Customers can also be reassured that they’ll be making a saving when Asda comes to town as the base prices in Asda’s current Express stores are on average 8.9% cheaper than The Co-op."