Asda acquired 132 sites from the Co-op last year in a £438 million deal as part of a long-term strategy to become the UK’s second-largest supermarket.

The supermarket giant is set to convert 116 convenience stores and attached petrol station forecourts acquired as part of the Co-op deal into Asda Express sites.

Co-op petrol stations re-opened as Asda Express sites

The first 11 former Co-op sites have been rebranded and opened as Asda Express.

Asda’s co-owner, Mohsin Issa, said: “The launch of our conversion programme is an incredibly exciting moment for our business and accelerates our presence in the fast-growing convenience market.

"We look forward to bringing Asda’s great value in fuel and groceries to many more communities across the UK and to welcoming over 2,000 former Co-op colleagues to the Asda family in the coming months."

The 11 former Co-op sites that have been re-opened as Asda Express are:

Milnsbridge - Manchester Road

Ellistown - Midland Road

Locking - Locking Moor Road

Hillingdon - Uxbridge Road

Nether Poppleton - Great North Way

Birkhill – Dundee

Mytholmroyd - Burnley Road

Plymouth - Wembury Road

Bramley - Horsham Road

Chorley - Moor Road

Gosforth- Rotary Way

The supermarket giant hopes to rebrand and open the remaining 105 sites by early next year.

Asda added: "Customers can also be reassured that they’ll be making a saving when Asda comes to town as the base prices in Asda’s current Express stores are on average 8.9% cheaper than The Co-op."