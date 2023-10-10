Asda has begun re-opening former Co-op petrol stations across the UK under the Asda Express brand.
Asda acquired 132 sites from the Co-op last year in a £438 million deal as part of a long-term strategy to become the UK’s second-largest supermarket.
The supermarket giant is set to convert 116 convenience stores and attached petrol station forecourts acquired as part of the Co-op deal into Asda Express sites.
Co-op petrol stations re-opened as Asda Express sites
The first 11 former Co-op sites have been rebranded and opened as Asda Express.
Asda’s co-owner, Mohsin Issa, said: “The launch of our conversion programme is an incredibly exciting moment for our business and accelerates our presence in the fast-growing convenience market.
"We look forward to bringing Asda’s great value in fuel and groceries to many more communities across the UK and to welcoming over 2,000 former Co-op colleagues to the Asda family in the coming months."
The 11 former Co-op sites that have been re-opened as Asda Express are:
- Milnsbridge - Manchester Road
- Ellistown - Midland Road
- Locking - Locking Moor Road
- Hillingdon - Uxbridge Road
- Nether Poppleton - Great North Way
- Birkhill – Dundee
- Mytholmroyd - Burnley Road
- Plymouth - Wembury Road
- Bramley - Horsham Road
- Chorley - Moor Road
- Gosforth- Rotary Way
The supermarket giant hopes to rebrand and open the remaining 105 sites by early next year.
Asda added: "Customers can also be reassured that they’ll be making a saving when Asda comes to town as the base prices in Asda’s current Express stores are on average 8.9% cheaper than The Co-op."
