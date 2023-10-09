Who is Marcus Bentley the voice of Big Brother?

As the iconic voice of Big Brother returns with Marcus Bentley stepping back into the role.

The Geordie accent has become a key part of the show as many viewers tune in to listen to the voice.

But who is Big Brother's Marcus Bentley?

Born in Gateshead, Bentley began hosting Big Brother back in 2000 when it first began and has since done every series.

The father of three landed the job in his life-changing role when he began his career as an actor.

He first appeared in a few episodes of Finney, London's Buring and the film Mad Dogs and Englishmen.

Bentley later began narrating before landing the job of Big Brother and making himself a reality TV icon.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are hosting the ITV reboot, the pair will see the new cast of housemates walk into the legendary Big Brother house for six weeks as they dodge weekly evictions and house drama.

Big Brother returns on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 9pm.