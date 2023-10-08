The TV broadcaster hosted the show on Channel 4 between 2000 and 2010 and has been a fan favourite for years now.

However, she admitted that she would not be watching the show as it re-launches on a new channel.

She shared the news on the popular social media platform X (formally known as Twitter).

Davina McCall reveals why she isn't watching the Big Brother Launch

In the video post, she said she wasn't wearing her "watching Big Brother outfit", adding that she was wearing her "in-studio outfit".

Because of work and filming commitments, the star was unable to watch the launch.

Despite this, she told fans "I hope you are enjoying tuning in."

At the end of the clip, the star is called by a runner who knocks on her door and says: "We are ready to go!"

In a later post, she asked: "How’s it going ?" before admitting: "I’ve got horific fomo".

This comes after Big Brother returned to our TV screens after a five-year absence, seeing people from across the UK enter the new house.

Ahead of the show's launch on ITV, aspects of the new series were teased to fans such as the new Diary Room Chair and the eyes of the new housemates.

The new series is being hosted by co-presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best after Rylan Clark was overlooked for the role despite being a fan favourite.

Davina McCall is well known for famous phrases like "Fancy another one?" and is seen as one of the most iconic names on the show.

Since her decade on the show, she has presented other programmes and events like The Million Pound Drop, The Jump and Comic Relief.

Big Brother continues daily on ITV2 and ITVX from 9pm.