The last time the popular reality programme aired in the UK was in 2018 when it was still under the Channel 5 banner.

After five years, ITV has acquired the show with the reboot having taken place on Sunday night (October 8).

Previously, the housemates taking part were kept tightly under wraps with only the eyes of the contestants being shared with fans.

Meet all the Big Brother housemates as 2023 series launched by ITV

Here are all the housemates taking part in the 2023 series of Big Brother on ITV:

Jenkin - Bridgend, Wales

Occupation: Barman

Age: 25

Farida - Wolverhampton

Occupation: Make-Up Artist

Age: 50

Tom - Somerset

Occupation: Butcher

Age: 21

Hallie - South London

Occupation: Youth Worker

Age: 18

Trish - Luton

Occupation: Mum

Age: 33

Yinrun - Harrogate

Occupation: Customer Support Agent

Age: 25

Jordan - Scunthorpe

Occupation: Lawyer

Age: 25

Zak - Manchester

Occupation: Model

Age: 28

Chanelle - Llanelli, Wales

Occupation: Dental Therapist

Age: 29

Dylan - Coventry

Occupation: DJ

Age: 39

Noky - Derby

Occupation: Banker

Age: 26

Matty - Isle of Man

Occupation: Doctor

Age: 24

Paul - Liverpool

Occupation: Security Officer

Age: 23

Henry - Cotswolds

Occupation: Food Writer

Age: 25

Olivia - Glasgow

Occupation: Dancer

Age: 23

Kerry - Essex

Occupation: NHS Manager

Age: 40

Who is hosting Big Brother 2023?





Sneak Peek 👁️ It's time for Big Brother: The Launch and the Housemates have arrived... #BBUK pic.twitter.com/1C501Wo8fI — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

Big Brother is being hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best with the pair being the first to front the show in five years.

Previously, the fan favourite to take on hosting responsibilities was Celebrity Big Brother winner Rylan Clark who was apparently 'snubbed' by ITV for the role.

AJ Odudu is known for co-presenting Big Brother's Bit On The Side alongside Rylan and even hosted Married At First Sight.

Will Best has similarly hosted a number of programmes such as ITV's Dance Dance Dance and Celebrity Coach Trip on E4.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX every day from tonight (Sunday, October 8).