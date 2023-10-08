Big Brother is back on our telly screens and is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.
The last time the popular reality programme aired in the UK was in 2018 when it was still under the Channel 5 banner.
After five years, ITV has acquired the show with the reboot having taken place on Sunday night (October 8).
Previously, the housemates taking part were kept tightly under wraps with only the eyes of the contestants being shared with fans.
Here are all the housemates taking part in the 2023 series of Big Brother on ITV:
Jenkin - Bridgend, Wales
Occupation: Barman
Age: 25
Farida - Wolverhampton
Occupation: Make-Up Artist
Age: 50
Tom - Somerset
Occupation: Butcher
Age: 21
Hallie - South London
Occupation: Youth Worker
Age: 18
Trish - Luton
Occupation: Mum
Age: 33
Yinrun - Harrogate
Occupation: Customer Support Agent
Age: 25
Jordan - Scunthorpe
Occupation: Lawyer
Age: 25
Zak - Manchester
Occupation: Model
Age: 28
Chanelle - Llanelli, Wales
Occupation: Dental Therapist
Age: 29
Dylan - Coventry
Occupation: DJ
Age: 39
Noky - Derby
Occupation: Banker
Age: 26
Matty - Isle of Man
Occupation: Doctor
Age: 24
Paul - Liverpool
Occupation: Security Officer
Age: 23
Henry - Cotswolds
Occupation: Food Writer
Age: 25
Olivia - Glasgow
Occupation: Dancer
Age: 23
Kerry - Essex
Occupation: NHS Manager
Age: 40
Who is hosting Big Brother 2023?
Sneak Peek 👁️ It's time for Big Brother: The Launch and the Housemates have arrived... #BBUK pic.twitter.com/1C501Wo8fI— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023
Big Brother is being hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best with the pair being the first to front the show in five years.
Previously, the fan favourite to take on hosting responsibilities was Celebrity Big Brother winner Rylan Clark who was apparently 'snubbed' by ITV for the role.
AJ Odudu is known for co-presenting Big Brother's Bit On The Side alongside Rylan and even hosted Married At First Sight.
Will Best has similarly hosted a number of programmes such as ITV's Dance Dance Dance and Celebrity Coach Trip on E4.
Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX every day from tonight (Sunday, October 8).
