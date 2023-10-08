TV icon Rylan Clark has broken his silence after he was 'snubbed' for presenting duties on the new series of Big Brother by ITV.
The Celebrity Big Brother winner and former Strictly It Takes Two star was a fan favourite to front the reboot of the reality show which last aired in 2018.
Despite his willingness to host the new show and its spin-offs, he was not picked by the showrunners.
Instead, AJ Odudu and Will Best were granted the role of co-hosts and will be the faces of the new Big Brother series until a winning housemate is found.
Good luck to team @bbuk . Have a fantastic series and welcome back Big Bro x pic.twitter.com/DUDmUrtOgs— R Y L A N (@Rylan) October 8, 2023
However, Rylan Clark has no hard feelings about not being picked by ITV, proving this to fans in a post on the popular social media platform X (formally known as Twitter).
He simply wrote: "Good luck to team @bbuk.
"Have a fantastic series and welcome back Big Bro x."
Rylan has taken part in a number of shows since winning Celebrity Big Brother all the way back in 2013 and even hosted the show's Bit On The Side until 2018.
He has also taken part in Celebrity Gogglebox and even had a stint on This Morning before quitting in 2020.
The new series is set to launch on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX tonight (Sunday, October 8) at 9pm.
