The star was scheduled to attend the event at the Grosvenor Hotel in London but has now signalled that she will not be there after a man was charged by police this week.

Essex Police charged a 36-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap the TV presenter.

The force released a statement, saying: "A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation. The arrest was made on Wednesday, October 4. He is currently in custody."

This Morning's Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary address alleged kidnap plot against Holly Willoughby

The news broke on Friday after Holly Willoughby was pulled from her usual presenting slot at the last minute on This Morning.

Co-presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary addressed the situation, telling fans of the show: "We’re not going to talk too much about it but we have to start with a story about one of our own.

"Holly is on the front pages this morning after police arrested a 36-year-old man over an alleged kidnap plot. He has now been charged by Essex Police."

Of ITV's Pride of Britain Awards, Holly Willoughby previously hailed the event as the "best of them all" when she attended in 2020 but will now have to miss out this year following her recent ordeal.

When is the Pride of Britain Awards airing on ITV?





This year's Pride of Britain Awards will take place today (Sunday, October 8) and will be available to watch on ITV on Thursday, October 12 at 8pm.