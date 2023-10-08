The iconic reality television show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

In 2018, Big Brother was axed however tonight it will return on ITV with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Fans have already been given a glimpse of the new-look house as well as the housemates that will be taking part in the 2023 reboot.

Blink if you're heading into the Big Brother House 😉 pic.twitter.com/CGZsEyDNsm — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

Now, ITV has released the first sneak peek footage of tonight's Big Brother: The Launch show and fans can't contain their excitement.

Fans given sneak peek of new Big Brother ahead of tonights launch

The sneak peek clip was released on the Big Brother social media accounts this afternoon with the caption: "Sneak Peek (eye emoji) It's time for Big Brother: The Launch and the Housemates have arrived... #BBUK."

It shows hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best on the new stage outside the house talking to the crowd that has gathered for Big Brother: The Launch which airs on ITV tonight.

Odudu starts by saying: "Hello and welcome to Big Brother: The Launch."

Before Best says: "Yes, that's right, the OG is back, and if you've never seen it before get ready for the greatest reality show on earth."

Sneak Peek 👁️ It's time for Big Brother: The Launch and the Housemates have arrived... #BBUK pic.twitter.com/1C501Wo8fI — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

Odudu continues: "Tonight sees the return of the most famous house in the UK - it's the Big Brother House!"

"We are going to bring you all the action and drama from inside those four iconic walls.

"We've got a brand new house, shall we put some housemates in it?"

The clip concludes with a car pulling up outside the stage and an usher stepping up and opening one of the doors.

When is Big Brother UK 2023 on TV?

Big Brother: The Launch will air tonight on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

The remainder of the series will be broadcast nightly (every day except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

Big Brother will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live at 10pm also on ITV2.