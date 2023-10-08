The iconic reality television show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

In 2018, Big Brother was axed however tonight it will return on ITV with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Fans have already been given a glimpse of the new-look house, the housemates that will be taking part in the 2023 reboot of the popular reality TV show as well as a sneak peek at Big Brother: The Launch which will air on ITV tonight.

Blink if you're heading into the Big Brother House 😉 pic.twitter.com/CGZsEyDNsm — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

Big Brother has produced a number of famous faces over the years including the likes of Josie Gibson, Jade Goody and Kate Lawler.

Arguably one of the biggest names to come out of UK Big Brother is Alison Hammond.

The Great British Bake Off and This Morning presenter featured on the third series of UK Big Brother in 2003.

Fellow This Morning host Dermot O'Leary was also a part of the Big Brother franchise - not as a contestant but as a presenter.

O'Leary held numerous Big Brother presenting roles from 2001 to 2008.

These included Teen Big Brother: The Experiment and Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack.

Our Housemates will soon be calling this place home... #BBUK pic.twitter.com/NlrAJna0es — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 7, 2023

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary reminisce about their time on Big Brother

Ahead of the return of Big Brother tonight, Hammond and O'Leary reminisced about their time on the show.

Talking on This Morning, Hammond said: "Loads of memories. For me, it was like I was on holiday, a two-week holiday.

"Because I'd just come back from being a holiday rep, I just did all the stuff I used to do on holiday with everybody in the house. So I just have such lovely memories.

"Breaking the table, remember that? And then I pretended I didn't break it even though it was on camera."

Both congratulated each other on how far they had come in the years since before O'Leary shared his memories from the show.

With Big Brother returning, Alison and Dermot reveal their favourite memories from their time on the show!https://t.co/AGrQRiaZkQ — This Morning (@thismorning) October 8, 2023

He added: "It was such a brilliant period of my life and I loved it, I got to know everyone so well.

"The fact we were interviewing people that you spent such a short amount of time with, but such a concentrated amount of time, you just get so close to them."

When is Big Brother UK 2023 on TV?

Big Brother will return tonight on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday (October 8) at 9pm.

The remainder of the series will be broadcast nightly (every day except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

Big Brother will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live at 10pm also on ITV2.