Willoughby withdrew from her normal presenting duties on Thursday (October 5), moments before going to air, after police alerted This Morning bosses of an alleged kidnap plot.

A 36-year-old man, Gavin Plumb who is a shopping centre security officer from Harlow, Essex was arrested and appeared in court on Friday (October 6) charged with soliciting a man to commit murder, and incitement to commit kidnap between October 2 and 5.

The court heard how Plumb had allegedly conspired online with another man and created a “detailed plan” to kidnap and kill Willoughby.

The other man was due to arrive in the UK next week from the US.

Gavin Plumb had conspired with another man online to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby. (Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

Plumb was remanded into custody by District Judge Caroline Jackson until a plea hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 3.

Former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield reaches out to Holly Willoughby

Former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield has offered his support to Holly Willoughby after hearing the news of the "sickening" plot to kidnap and murder her.

The pair co-hosted This Morning together for around 13 years and were said to have a very close friendship.

This changed earlier this year after an alleged off-air rift between Willoughby and Schofield resulted in him stepping down from This Morning.

A week later he walked away from ITV completely after it was revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague on This Morning.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are said to have had no contact on over five months until now. (Image: PA/ITV)

But sources have revealed to The Mirror, that Willoughby was "really happy" to hear from Schofield during this difficult time after five months of no contact.

The source, speaking to The Mirror, said: "Phil was absolutely horrified to hear she had been allegedly targeted in such a sickening way and decided to reach out to her, in spite of their lack of contact.

"He wanted her to know he was thinking of her and her family. They’ve so much history, and this is something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy."

The source added: "Holly and Phil’s friendship was so close before the events of this year.

"Phil’s decision to reach out, and the welcome it has been received with by Holly, shows that there is still a bond there.

"The hope is they can regain some of the ground lost, and support each other again.”

Holly Willoughby to take indefinite leave from This Morning

Willoughby is not set to return to This Morning any time soon with sources revealing "the question of returning to work could not be further from her mind".

Holly Willoughby is not even considering coming back to This Morning yet following the kidnap plot. (Image: ITV)

Another source, speaking to The Mirror, said: "Holly is distraught by news of this alleged plot. This has been an absolutely horrible week for her. She is getting through things hour by hour.

"Her absolute priority is her own safety and that of her family – who are supporting her through this incredibly difficult time.

"Given the terrifying things she heard this week, the question of returning to work could not be further from her mind."