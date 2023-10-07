The home is custom-built and is described as a "spacious abode" by showrunners, featuring a garden and "luxurious lounging area".

This comes as the new series of Big Brother returns to telly for the first time since 2018, seeing the new contestants introduced to the nation.

ITV announces new addition to the 2023 Big Brother house ahead of show launch

Our Housemates will soon be calling this place home... #BBUK pic.twitter.com/NlrAJna0es — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 7, 2023

ITV also announced a new addition to the Big Brother house with an upstairs area being included for the "first time ever".

This new space allows housemates to overlook the communal living area and also has a lift, allowing all contestants access to the upstairs.

While the new contestants are not yet known, the show will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

The new house also boasts a "plush" bedroom featuring a number of single and double beds as well as a "large pampering station" for housemates to "digest the latest antics" while they "primp and preen themselves".

This comes after photos of the brand-new Diary Room Chair, which is made of 100% post-consumer recycled polyester, were released.

While the new housemates are not known yet, ITV said: "Big Brother will see a new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, become the first people to take up residence in the brand-new Big Brother house as they arrive at the famous destination in front of a live studio audience."

Big Brother: The Launch airs Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITV2 and ITVX