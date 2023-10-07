The alleged plan by shopping centre security officer Gavin Plumb was reported on Friday, seeing the star promptly pulled from the air.

Mr Plumb was charged with seeking the help of a man named David Nelson to murder the TV star between October 2 and October 5.

ITV bosses were alerted to the plan on Thursday, seeing Holly Willoughby pulled from the This Morning presenting slot at the last minute.

Holly Willoughby 'can't even get her head around returning to' This Morning after alleged murder plot

She is now reportedly considering her options after the harrowing news, with a source telling The Sun that she is struggling to decide if she will return to our screens anytime soon.

The source said: "Holly can’t even get her head around returning to the show.

"There are no plans to get her back and stand-in hosts have been found.

"She’s being comforted by her family and has been swamped with support by friends, colleagues and co-presenters."

The source added that colleagues Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Josie Gibson and Ben Shephard have been "sending their love" with ITV directors being "in constant contact".

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary recently addressed the alleged plot, sending their support to the presenter.

On Friday, the duo told viewers of the show: "We’re not going to talk too much about it but we have to start with a story about one of our own.

"Holly is on the front pages this morning after police arrested a 36-year-old man over an alleged kidnap plot.

"He has now been charged by Essex Police."

Alison added: "We were obviously all shocked to hear the news and we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family."