The last Wilko stores in the UK are set to close for the final time tomorrow.
Wilko entered administration in August leaving all 400 of its stores and 12,500 employees at risk.
Administrators at PwC were forced to sell off Wilko’s assets after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.
Some Wilko stores have been saved with fellow high-street retailers agreeing deals with administrators.
October 3, 2023
B&M bought 51 Wilko stores at the beginning of September in a deal thought to be worth around £13 million.
While The Range agreed to a deal to buy Wilko’s brand for around £5 million.
Poundland owner Pepco also agreed on a deal to buy 71 Wilko stores and has already begun re-opening sites across the UK under the Poundland brand.
There are 10 former Wilko sites opening as Poundland stores today (October 7), while another 10 re-opened last weekend.
Wilko closing final 41 stores tomorrow
More than 200 Wilko stores have already closed across the UK over the past two months following the announcement the retailer had entered administration.
There have been 70 store closures this week alone and the final 41 stores are to shut their doors for the last time tomorrow (Sunday, October 8).
The final Wilko stores closing on Sunday, October 8 are:
- Neath, Neath Port Talbot
- Bromley, London
- Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire
- Cardiff, South Glamorgan
- Selby, North Yorkshire
- Arnold, Nottinghamshire
- Portsmouth, Hampshire
- Oswestry, Shropshire
- Chester, Cheshire
- Hucknall, Nottinghamshire
- Ayr, South Ayrshire
- Widnes, Cheshire
- Horsham, West Sussex
- Birkenhead, Merseyside
- Kingston Centre, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
- Parkgate, Rotherham, South Yorkshire
- Perry Barr, Birmingham, West Midlands
- Castleford, West Yorkshire
- Porthmadog, Caernarfonshire
- Brighouse, West Yorkshire
- Chelmsley Wood, West Midlands
- Swansea, Wales
- Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
- Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
- Silverlink, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear
- Chesterfield, Derbyshire
- Sutton, Surrey
- Derby, Derbyshire
- Scarborough, North Yorkshire
- Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- Plymouth, Devon
- Ely, Cambridgeshire
- Loughborough, Leicestershire
- Liverpool, Merseyside
- Stratford, London
- Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
- Coventry, West Midlands
- Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- Exeter, Devon
- Luton, Bedfordshire
- Wood Green, London
The retailer’s Burnley store was revealed in an earlier round of closures, but won't shut until Thursday, November 14.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here