Wilko entered administration in August leaving all 400 of its stores and 12,500 employees at risk.

Administrators at PwC were forced to sell off Wilko’s assets after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.

Some Wilko stores have been saved with fellow high-street retailers agreeing deals with administrators.

B&M bought 51 Wilko stores at the beginning of September in a deal thought to be worth around £13 million.

While The Range agreed to a deal to buy Wilko’s brand for around £5 million.

Poundland owner Pepco also agreed on a deal to buy 71 Wilko stores and has already begun re-opening sites across the UK under the Poundland brand.

There are 10 former Wilko sites opening as Poundland stores today (October 7), while another 10 re-opened last weekend.

Wilko closing final 41 stores tomorrow

More than 200 Wilko stores have already closed across the UK over the past two months following the announcement the retailer had entered administration.

See the full list of 41 Wilko stores set to close tomorrow (October 8). (Image: PA)

There have been 70 store closures this week alone and the final 41 stores are to shut their doors for the last time tomorrow (Sunday, October 8).

The final Wilko stores closing on Sunday, October 8 are:

Neath, Neath Port Talbot

Bromley, London

Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire

Cardiff, South Glamorgan

Selby, North Yorkshire

Arnold, Nottinghamshire

Portsmouth, Hampshire

Oswestry, Shropshire

Chester, Cheshire

Hucknall, Nottinghamshire

Ayr, South Ayrshire

Widnes, Cheshire

Horsham, West Sussex

Birkenhead, Merseyside

Kingston Centre, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Parkgate, Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Perry Barr, Birmingham, West Midlands

Castleford, West Yorkshire

Porthmadog, Caernarfonshire

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Chelmsley Wood, West Midlands

Swansea, Wales

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Silverlink, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Sutton, Surrey

Derby, Derbyshire

Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Plymouth, Devon

Ely, Cambridgeshire

Loughborough, Leicestershire

Liverpool, Merseyside

Stratford, London

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Coventry, West Midlands

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Exeter, Devon

Luton, Bedfordshire

Wood Green, London

The retailer’s Burnley store was revealed in an earlier round of closures, but won't shut until Thursday, November 14.