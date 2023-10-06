Plumb was charged with soliciting a man named David Nelson to commit murder, and incitement to commit kidnap between October 2 and 5 in Harlow, Essex.

The charges suggest that the defendant is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to carry out the alleged offences.

Plum appeared in the dock at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in a green T-shirt with the slogan “Aged to Perfection” on Friday, where he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and where he worked.

Gavin Plumb named as man allegedly plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard how Plumb allegedly conspired online with another man and created a “detailed plan” to carry out the offences.

The other, unnamed man, was due to arrive in the UK next week from the US, the court heard.

The Sun newspaper reported that ITV bosses were alerted to the alleged plot on Thursday morning, and the presenter decided to pull out shortly before she was due to go on air.

Around-the-clock security and support for Willoughby was provided by ITV and the Police, according to PA News Agency.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb. (Image: PA)

Discussing the matter, ITV colleague Lorraine Kelly shared: "Of course we are sending Holly all of our love and best wishes, that is a terrible thing to be having to go through for her and her family.”

A spokesperson for ITV said: “This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at This Morning and ITV. We are providing all of the support we can to Holly and her family at this incredibly distressing time.”

Plumb, from Harlow, was remanded into custody by District Judge Caroline Jackson until a plea hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 3.