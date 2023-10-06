The iconic reality television show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

In 2018, Big Brother was axed, however, this weekend it will return on ITV with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

There are set to be a number of changes to the Big Brother show compared to the last time, but what are the rules concerning alcohol?

Will contestants be allowed alcohol on Big Brother 2023?





According to various reports contestants will be allowed some alcoholic drinks on Big Brother, although policy around that is stricter than when the show was previously on TV.

A source told The Mirror: "The booze used to flow in Big Brother, but obviously times have changed a lot since it was last on air.

"There are certainly going to be going to be stricter welfare measures in place than in previous iterations, but bosses are confident they won’t have to stick to the same rules as Love Islanders have to."

On the ITV2 reality show Love Island contestants are limited to two drinks a day, but it appears it will be slightly different on Big Brother.

The source added: "There will be a much broader age range of the contestants, and less focus on them getting romantic with one another, so as long as their welfare is looked after they should be able to have a few boozy parties without any issues.”

An ITV source told the newspaper that: “Alcohol protocol is still being finalised, and will be closely monitored”.

Big Brother launches at 9pm on ITV1 on Sunday. October 8