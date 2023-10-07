For those who can’t resist a piping hot (or lukewarm) brew, it could be good news as drinking a cup of tea every day could help reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new study.

However, you must have your beverage made in a certain way if you want to see the benefits.

The research found those who enjoy at least one cup of dark tea every day were 47% less likely to develop the serious health condition than those who don’t drink it all, reports The Sun.

Professor Tonzhi Wu, of the University of Adelaide in Australia, said: “Our findings hint at the protective effects of habitual tea drinking on blood sugar management.

“These benefits were most pronounced among daily dark tea drinkers.”

The essential drink also helped people “better control their blood sugar thanks to its antioxidants and gut-boosting effects.”

The new study which was presented at The European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Hamburg analysed 1,923 adults in China.

If you hadn't been a fan of a dark brew before, you might be now (Image: Getty)

The participants were asked how often they drink tea and what type they consume.

According to the report, it doesn’t matter what type of tea you prefer to have daily, as any tea, including the popular builder’s brew or green tea, “reduced people’s risk by 28% compared to those who never have a cup.”

To gather their findings, scientists took blood and urine tests “to see how much sugar was in both and measure insulin resistance.”

The Sun said: “Drinking more tea was linked with passing more sugar in urine, helping keep blood sugar under control and reducing the risk of diabetes.

“People who drank just black tea — which includes types like English breakfast — were 8% less likely to develop diabetes.”

Professor Zilin Sun, of Southeast University, added: “Drinking dark tea every day has the potential to lessen type 2 diabetes risk and progression through better blood sugar control.

“When you look at all the different biomarkers associated with habitual drinking of dark tea, it may be one simple step people can easily take to improve their diet and health.”