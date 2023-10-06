The new guide shares how production will ensure all contestants are safe as well as what rules housemates must follow.

Previous series of Big Brother on Channel 4 and Channel 5 show that if housemates do not stick to the rules they could face serious consequences, including eviction.

Ahead of the new series starting on Sunday, October 8, brush up on your Big Brother knowledge and see what housemates are in for.

Full list of Big Brother rules

No social media

Housemates in Big Brother are not allowed any access to their social media accounts and like Love Islands, friends and families will not be able to post content to their platforms during their time in the house.

As ITV's Duty of Care shares: "Housemates and their family and friends will be asked not to post any content on their individual social accounts for the duration of their time in the House. A 'Social Media Blackout'."

New respect training

After a five-year break, Big Brother is keeping housemates in check with brand new 'respect and inclusion training'.

The training will be lead by the senior team at Big Brother, as ITV shares it will prepare housemates for "living in the House and to set out Big Brother's expectation for appropriate behaviour and language".

During the training, Big Brother housemates will also be explained all the rules, expectations and what to expect from living in the house.

Inside the Big Brother house

During the housemate's stay at Big Brother, there will be mental health professionals on-site at all times during their stay.

A welfare team will monitor the housemates 24 hours a day and even hold daily meetings to ensure that everyone's welfare is okay.

Exiting the Big Brother house

After housemates have left the Big Brother house, they will be provided with 'bespoke training' by the show's team.

The training will help them learn how to handle the press and social media as well as a mandatory session with ITV's mental health professional.

⚠️BIG NEWS⚠️



We're going LIVE with Big Brother: Late & Live straight after the show, six days a week. Plus, you can watch even more action from the house straight after with the Big Brother: Live Stream on @ITVX! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Q2j2JRbuy6 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 25, 2023

Bullying, Grivenace and Whistleblowing at Big Brother

The production company behind Big Brother, Banjay UK shared their code of conduct as they shared that the show has clear bullying, grievance and whistleblowing policies.

Discussing the matter, the Head of welfare for Banijay UK Kym Langer said: "The welfare of everyone involved in the making of Big Brother is of paramount importance to us, and the welfare protocols for Housemates delivers robust assessment of suitability to participate, informed consent and support throughout the casting and filming process and beyond."

Adding: "The protocols in place for the 2023 series have been carefully considered, bringing together the experience of ITV's compliance and duty of care team together with the independent mental health professionals we have engaged and our own in-house production, editorial, casting and support teams."

What are the original rules of the Big Brother house?





When the show previously aired on Channel 4 and Channel 5, housemates had to follow 12 rules.

According to Big Blagger, these rules were:

There is no contact with the outside world. This includes the internet, newspapers, phone calls and conversations with anyone outside the House except for Big Brother. You are filmed 24 hours a day and must wear your personal microphones at all times. The Diary Room is the only place in the House where Big Brother will engage in a conversation with you. Visits to the Diary Room are compulsory. When requested you will be required to go to the Diary Room and nominate – you must give frank and honest reasons for your nominations. You are not permitted to discuss your nominations or try to influence anyone else’s nominations. The public will decide who is evicted. You must not threaten or use physical violence towards any other Housemate. Big Brother will intervene and may remove you from the House if you break the rules, threaten or use physical violence, or behave in an unacceptable way that could cause serious offence to any other Housemate or to the viewing public. All tasks are compulsory. You may not move any of the furniture, or tamper with any of the fixtures and fittings. You must get up whenever you hear the alarm. You may not discuss any previous series of Big Brother or Celebrity Big Brother or Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack. You may not discuss any members of the Production. Big Brother reserves the right to change the rules at any time.

Big Brother returns to ITV on October, 8.