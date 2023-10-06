The iconic reality television show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

The new series of Big Brother will air on ITV with AJ Odudu and Will Best taking over the presenting roles on the show.

Viewers are being told to expect Big Brother to be at its best with production teams sharing that contestants will be "normal people" and will not be selected based on their social media following.

A number of famous faces have come out of the show since it first aired including the likes of Alison Hammond (The Morning and The Great British Bake Off), Josie Gibson (This Morning) and Jade Goody.

What is the prize money for Big Brother UK 2023?





Craig Phillips was the first winner of Big Brother UK back in 2000 which saw him take home £70,000 in prize money.

Since then the prize money won by contestants on Big Brother has changed.

In 2005 it dropped to its lowest point with Anthony Hutton receiving £50,000 for winning series 6 of the show.

Despite the prize money jumping to £100,000 the next year, the first year Big Brother moved to Channel 5 in 2011 winner Aaron Allard-Morgan only took home £50,990.

In 2012 - when Luke Anderson won the series - it had dropped back to £50,000 again.

In the six years following leading up to the final series in 2018, the prize money had jumped up to its highest amount of £100,000.

The final Big Brother UK winner, Cameron Cole, in 2018 received £100,000.

The prize money for the 2023 series is yet to be revealed.

When does Big Brother UK 2023 start?

Big Brother: The Launch will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on October 8 at 9pm in a “disruptive multi-channel and streaming takeover”.

The remainder of the series will be broadcast nightly (every day except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

Big Brother will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live at 10pm also on ITV2.

Big Brother returns on Sunday, October 8 at 9pm on ITV 1, ITV2 and ITV X.