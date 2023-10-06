The Good Morning Britain host, 67, revealed that he is still in touch with Schofield who left ITV's daytime programme in May after 20 years.

The 61-year-old presenter stood down from his co-host role on This Morning effective immediately after he confirmed he had had an extra-marital affair with a younger male assistant on the programme.

Madeley has since offered the former Dancing On Ice frontman words of support in the wake of the scandal.

Richard Madeley feels 'very sorry' for Phillip Schofield

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column, he said: "I feel very sorry for Phillip - it seemed a pretty savage outcome after 21 years [in the job].



“It seemed quite brutal to be honest. I took a paternal interest in it - I kept in touch, told him to take it easy and that it’ll be all right.



"He agreed. All things pass in the end.



“We’ve all been through terrible experiences and the worst ones are the phones that come out of a clear blue sky and you don’t see them coming.



“Politicians say they’re only one debate away from a catastrophe and it’s the same in our industry.”

Madeley previously hosted This Morning from 1988 to 2001 alongside wife Judy Finnegan.

He has also enjoyed guest stints back on the sofa in 2019 and 2020.

When asked if he would make a comeback, Richard ruled out making a permanent return to take over permanently from Phillip.



He said: “I enjoyed it but wouldn’t go back.”

Ben Shephard set to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning

The programme's producers are now reportedly considering Ben Shephard as a permanent replacement following Schofield's exit in May. ( ITV/ Ray Burniston) (Image: ITV/ Ray Burniston)

The confirmation comes amid speculation that another Good Morning Britain presenter could sit on the sofa beside Holly Willoughby.

A former stand-in host for Phillip between 2005 and 20011, Ben Shephard, 48, apparently impressed show bosses after a recent return to show.

Originally, This Morning bosses were planning on having only Holly Willoughby as the main presenter alongside a series of rotating co-hosts.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider said: "Ben did really well and the bosses loved his partnership with Holly and there was great feedback from many avenues.



"Ben is known throughout ITV as being very popular with the audiences of whatever shows he hosts. He is also trusted by the public and is much loved within ITV. He has hosted so many shows for the channel.



"He and Holly go back years too – he presented on This Morning some years ago and they have a great rapport."



Ben is a familiar face to ITV viewers, presenting on programmes like Good Morning Britain, Tipping Point and the Saturday game show Ninja Warrior UK.

ITV said: "Ben is a much loved and popular presenter on ITV but no such decisions have been made."