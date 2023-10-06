Willoughby was noticeably absent from yesterday's This Morning show with Alison Hammond stepping in last minute to fill in for the 42-year-old presenter alongside Josie Gibson.

Police alerted This Morning bosses of the alleged kidnap plot early yesterday before Willoughby was due to go on air leaving the presenter “shocked and distraught” before it was decided she should pull out of the show, according to The Sun.

Man arrested after plotting to kidnap Holly Willoughby

Willougby's home has been under police guard since Wednesday night due to a kidnap threat.

This comes after a 36-year-old man was arrested in a flat in Harlow, Essex on Wednesday after Police allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the This Morning presenter, The Sun reported.

The suspect, who is not known to the This Morning star, was last night in police custody.

It was unclear how police became aware of the alleged plot but it was understood digital devices and a mobile phone were seized.

Detectives continue to investigate the matter while a round-the-clock police guard will remain in place outside Willoughby’s London home, where she lives with her husband and three children.

A source, speaking to The Sun, said: “Investigations are continuing but police are treating this as a credible conspiracy to ­kidnap Holly.

“There were apparently some sinister and threatening messages found on electronic devices threatening to seriously harm her.”

A marked police car also remains outside the man's ground-floor flat, where he is said to live alone.

This adds to an already turbulent year for Willoughby who has had to deal with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield stepping down from the show due to an alleged off-air rift between the pair and then ITV after it was revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.