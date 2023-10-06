As Big Brother makes its grand return to TV after a five-year break, many fans will be wondering what to expect.
Whilst most information on what to expect from the reality TV show is being kept under tight wraps, there are some parts that fans can know about.
As new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will be bringing back Big Brothers after the show with a makeover and a new name, Big Brother: Late & Live.
The companion show will see the pair host it live in front of a studio audience on the site of the Big Brother house.
⚠️BIG NEWS⚠️— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 25, 2023
We're going LIVE with Big Brother: Late & Live straight after the show, six days a week. Plus, you can watch even more action from the house straight after with the Big Brother: Live Stream on @ITVX! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Q2j2JRbuy6
As the previous series of Big Brother has shown, the aftershow lets viewers get a more detailed discussion on what has been happening inside the house and between housemates.
Plus, Big Brother: Late & Live may also host the exit interview with eliminated contestants which has previously been shown to create some iconic moments.
So you don't miss out on the action, here is how you can watch Big Brother: Late & Live.
How to watch Big Brother: Late & Live
Big Brother: Late & Live will be available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX from 10pm, straight after the main show.
The show will last just over an hour until 11.05pm and it will air six days a week.
Plus, viewers can also watch the Big Brother: Live Stream on ITVX.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel