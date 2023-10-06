Whilst most information on what to expect from the reality TV show is being kept under tight wraps, there are some parts that fans can know about.

As new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will be bringing back Big Brothers after the show with a makeover and a new name, Big Brother: Late & Live.

The companion show will see the pair host it live in front of a studio audience on the site of the Big Brother house.

⚠️BIG NEWS⚠️



We're going LIVE with Big Brother: Late & Live straight after the show, six days a week. Plus, you can watch even more action from the house straight after with the Big Brother: Live Stream on @ITVX! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Q2j2JRbuy6 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 25, 2023

As the previous series of Big Brother has shown, the aftershow lets viewers get a more detailed discussion on what has been happening inside the house and between housemates.

Plus, Big Brother: Late & Live may also host the exit interview with eliminated contestants which has previously been shown to create some iconic moments.

So you don't miss out on the action, here is how you can watch Big Brother: Late & Live.

How to watch Big Brother: Late & Live

Big Brother: Late & Live will be available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX from 10pm, straight after the main show.

The show will last just over an hour until 11.05pm and it will air six days a week.

Plus, viewers can also watch the Big Brother: Live Stream on ITVX.